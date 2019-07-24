India Antitrust Agency Rejects Studio Complaint On Theaters

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Competition Commission of India found no collusion among some of the country’s major movie theater companies, rejecting a film studio’s accusations over allegedly late payments and shorted revenue sharing and advertising income Wednesday. With no formal or written agreement among the theaters, referred to in the decision as opposite parties or OPs, there can be no cartel as alleged by Unilazer Ventures Private Limited, the commission said. The agency found no prima facie case to initiate a formal probe into the movie theaters, which Unilazer said were led by the FICCI Multiplex Association of India to impose a virtual print fee, or...

