Heritage Pharma, Former Execs Reach Deal In RICO Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. has resolved its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against two former executives, a deal that comes on the heels of the company's separate agreements with federal prosecutors over price-fixing claims, according to an order filed Wednesday in New Jersey federal court.

U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan signed an order administratively terminating the action, saying it was reported to the court that Heritage's suit against ex-CEO Jeffrey Glazer and former company President Jason Malek has been settled. Both men are awaiting sentencing on related criminal charges.

Judge Sheridan said that, within 60 days, the parties must...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

November 10, 2016

