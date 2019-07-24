House Passes Bill To Crack Down On Robocalls

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill to curtail the surge of robocalls plaguing Americans' cellphone lines by adding new consumer protections and imposing tougher penalties on scammers sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, passed by a vote of 429-3, would give the Federal Communications Commission new tools to enforce existing anti-robocall laws to go after violators more strictly. Telecom providers would also be directed to implement a caller ID authentication technology free of charge for customers to block spoof calls masked as legitimate-looking numbers. The FCC would also get three years to go after violators instead of...

