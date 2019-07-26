5 Essential Elements Of An Effective Anti-Retaliation Program

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The need for companies to implement robust internal compliance programs that include an effective anti-retaliation component has never been greater. The Dodd-Frank Act[1] incentivizes would-be whistleblowers to report alleged misconduct directly to the government in the first instance. Astounding seven- and eight-figure payouts to whistleblowers by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are the new norm, and receive widespread media coverage.[2] The SEC is commencing enforcement actions against companies whose policies allegedly limit the ability of employees to report alleged misconduct outside of the company. And juries are demonstrating a willingness to return substantial verdicts...

