Judge Won't Block Trump's Latest Asylum Rule

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to continue enforcing new restrictions on Central American asylum-seekers attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump appointee, rejected a request for a temporary restraining order from two groups, the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, saying they did not sufficiently show how their services to migrants would be irreparably harmed if the policy continued. The groups wanted to halt the interim final rule, which requires asylum-seekers to apply for protection in the first country they...

