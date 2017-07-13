Class Cert. Denied In Suit Alleging Defective Furniture

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday denied certification to a proposed class of furniture buyers in a suit claiming RTG Furniture Corp. sold defective items, saying the named plaintiff can't represent a class asserting claims for products he didn't buy. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. said Robert Blobner can't represent a proposed class of all buyers of bonded leather furniture from RTG since June 2013, as Florida district courts have held that a class representative only has standing for products they bought. Judge Moody said this alone is fatal to Blobner's proposed class, but added that it fails other...

