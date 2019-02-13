Document Decision On Hold In J&J Talc Supplier's Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (July 24, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that she needs more time to decide whether Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. should turn over documents sought by J&J and certain insurers related to asbestos liability claims in Imerys’ Chapter 11. During a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein initially said she was going to reject J&J’s request for documents, but then decided to take more time to review the matter. While “sympathetic” to the insurers’ bid to access privileged documents that were inadvertently turned over to counsel for tort claimants in the case, the judge...

