Cities, Counties Lose Bid For Committee In Insys Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (July 24, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Two cities and two counties lost their bid for a creditors committee of public entities in opioid maker Insys Therapeutics' Chapter 11 case when a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday they hadn’t shown the new body was necessary. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said the group failed to carry its substantial burden to show that an existing committee of unsecured creditors did not adequately represent their interests in the proceedings and that a separate official committee of governmental units was needed. The Arizona cities of Surprise and Prescott, Carroll County, Maryland, and Henry County, Missouri, said...

