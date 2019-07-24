Trump Threatens Guatemalan Tariffs Over High Migration

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Guatemalan goods just after his administration announced a partnership with the Latin American country to work on stemming the tide of Central American migration and facilitating economic development in the region. The president accused Guatemala in a tweet Tuesday of backing out of a so-called Safe Third Country Agreement, under which asylum-seekers who pass through Guatemala would not be eligible to pursue their claims in the U.S. He said he is weighing the imposition of tariffs, remittance fees, or an unspecified “ban” in retaliation. “Guatemala, which has been forming caravans and sending large numbers...

