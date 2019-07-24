Neiman Marcus Shakes Off Citizenship Discrimination Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office of Immigration Review's Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer has dismissed a complaint brought by a former Neiman Marcus employee alleging that the retail giant discriminated against him based on his citizenship status. Ashutosh Sharma, who became a U.S. citizen in August 2017, accused Neiman Marcus Group of treating employees who are U.S. citizens worse than contract employees and noncitizen employees. Chief Administrative Law Judge Jean King said in a decision published Wednesday that the complaint is barred because Sharma "knowingly and voluntarily" signed a pair of settlement deals, under which he agreed to resign and release...

