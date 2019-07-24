OIG Says GSA Should Cancel McKinsey Contracts

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A U.S. General Services Administration official wrongly extended a management consulting contract with McKinsey & Co. at an inflated price and unethically advocated for the company to win another deal, a government watchdog said Tuesday, calling for the cancellation of those contracts. The GSA Office of Inspector General said in a report that an unnamed division director at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service granted a contract extension to McKinsey without appropriate pricing information, which could cost federal agencies an estimated $69 million over five years. He also violated expected professional standards by advocating for the company on other contracts, the OIG claimed....

