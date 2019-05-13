'Honky Tonk' Won't Be Confused With Boston Bar: Owner

Law360, Boston (July 25, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Boston tavern said patrons are unlikely to confuse it with a Myrtle Beach “honky tonk” of the same name that plays country music, sells Confederate flag merchandise and serves a drink called a “Kinky Mama,” in a bid Wednesday to toss a trademark suit. The Bowery Bar, located in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood and operated by Cool Hand Luke Inc., said the possibility of confusion alleged by the South Carolina establishment, run by S&S Corp. and called Bowery, are implausible because of the vast differences between the two watering holes. “The two establishments are separated by approximately 900 miles and, by...

