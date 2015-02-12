Bio-Rad Gets 10X's DNA Products Blocked, Plus $24M Cash

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday topped off a $24 million patent infringement verdict against 10X Genomics Inc. by issuing a permanent injunction barring it from selling any product featuring the DNA manipulation method owned by Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and the University of Chicago. But U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews did give 10X a bit of a break, refusing to grant attorney fees or enhanced damages. While 10X clearly infringed and must alter its business accordingly, the case was not exceptional enough to warrant the additional losses, he said. Judge Andrews spent about half of Wednesday's opinion digging into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS