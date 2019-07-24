NJ Man Converted $2M To Bitcoin Without License, Feds Say

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of running an unlicensed business in which he converted more than $2 million in cash from customers into bitcoin, prosecutors said. Nearly five months after being charged with the same offense in a criminal complaint, William Green, 46, of Wall Township, was indicted on a count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. The office said Wednesday in a statement that “Green did not register, either in his own name or in the name of his business, with the...

