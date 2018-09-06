11th Circ. Says Ala. 911 Service Must Face ADA Bias Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived an employee's discrimination suit alleging an Alabama county's 911 service demoted him because of his multiple sclerosis, rejecting a lower court's finding that the agency was protected by the state's immunity against being sued. In an eight-page published opinion Wednesday, the appeals court concluded that Jefferson County 911 Emergency Communications District Inc. was not acting as an arm of the state entitled to sovereign immunity when it demoted Stan McAdams. As a result, it must face his June 2018 complaint alleging a violation of Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “We are very appreciative...

