Forum Clause Didn't Doom Gun Silencer Sales Row: 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed an order dismissing contract litigation against Smith & Wesson Corp. for being filed in the wrong state, concluding in a published decision Wednesday that a state's public policy is a viable defense against a forum-selection clause. The three-judge panel held that an Idaho federal court shouldn’t have tossed gun silencer maker Gemini Technologies Inc.’s claims based on a contract clause that designated Delaware as the venue for disputes, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1972 decision in M/S Bremen v. Zapata Off-Shore Co. In Bremen, the high court laid out several factors that weigh against enforcing a forum-selection clause,...

