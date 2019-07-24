Florida Justices Will Hear Botched 'Butt Lift' Case

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the appeal of a decision absolving a hospital of negligence claims over a botched "butt lift" that the plaintiffs say upends 37 years of precedent and would force a rewrite of jury instructions used throughout the Sunshine State. The state's high court said it will take up the appeal of a Third District decision that said Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables cannot be blamed for the alleged negligence of doctors who worked as independent contractors. The appeal was brought by the estate of Suyima Torres, who died at the hospital after she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS