Pa. Addiction Treatment Facility Inks $2.85M False Billing Deal

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area addiction treatment center has agreed as part of a settlement deal announced on Wednesday to pay nearly $3 million to end claims from a whistleblower that it billed the government for services on behalf of ineligible patients. The $2.85 million settlement resolves allegations first lodged in December 2016 that Eagleville Hospital billed Medicaid and other federal programs for detoxification treatment services provided to patients who did not meet the medical criteria set by the government. In addition, the treatment facility was accused of providing inadequate documentation for other claims it submitted to the government. “As our country and communities...

