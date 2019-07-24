Retailer Groupe Casino Sells Trio Of French Stores For $47M

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- French retailer Groupe Casino on Wednesday said it will sell a trio of stores for a total of €42 million ($46.7 million), offloading a set of underperforming assets in the midst of a selling spree. Groupe Casino said the three properties are all hypermarkets — retail stores that offer a greater variety of products than traditional supermarkets — operating under the brand Géant Casino. The company said it has secured purchase pledges for the stores, all of which are located in France. According to Groupe Casino, one of the stores is located in the southwestern French commune Marmande. The company did...

