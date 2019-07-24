Grocery Chain Metro Blasts €5.8B Takeover Bid As Insufficient

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- German supermarket chain operator Metro AG on Wednesday reiterated that its shareholders should reject a €5.8 billion ($6.6 billion) takeover offer lodged by EP Global Commerce VI GmbH, saying the bid undervalues the business and the company would be better off focusing on growth. The management and supervisory boards for Metro are both recommending that shareholders do not accept the offer launched by EP Global Commerce in late June, according to a statement from Metro. The unsolicited bid values each Metro ordinary share at €16 apiece and each Metro preference share at €13.80 each. “Metro has a strategic plan in place,...

