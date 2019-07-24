Dems Propose Equal Pay For Women's National Teams

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Four Democratic senators proposed a bill to require equal pay for members of U.S. national sports teams regardless of sex on Wednesday amid the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s high-profile pay equity fight. The bill, known as the Even Playing Field Act, would amend the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to make the governing bodies of designated U.S. amateur sports organizations, such as the U.S. Soccer Federation, provide women “investment, working conditions and wages and other compensation” equitable to those they provide men. House lawmakers proposed a companion bill Tuesday. The Senate bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.,...

