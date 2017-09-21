Experian Beats FCRA Suit Over Ignored Requests At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed on Wednesday a lower court's finding that Experian didn't violate the Fair Credit Reporting Act when it refused a credit repair organization's requests to re-investigate a consumer's credit file, saying the agency wasn't liable because the consumer didn't "directly" notify it. In a 10-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard R. Clifton, a unanimous three-judge panel said Experian Information Solutions Inc. didn't have a legal obligation to follow up on letters sent by Go Clean Credit LLC that asked the agency to look into Trinity Warner's credit report, because Warner didn't have any input in...

