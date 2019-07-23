Trump Seeks Emergency Order To Block NY Tax Info Release

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump asked a D.C. federal court in an emergency motion Wednesday to intervene before the House Ways and Means Committee can procure the president's New York tax return information. President Donald Trump asked a federal court to block any congressional request for his New York tax returns until it can rule on the merits of his suit against disclosure of the returns. (AP) Contending the court had sweeping injunctive power, Trump asked the court to bar the committee's chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., from requesting his state tax returns under a recently enacted state law before the court rules...

