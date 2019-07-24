IBM Hit With Infringement Suit Over Watson Systems

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- IBM was hit with a patent infringement suit Wednesday in the Eastern District of Texas claiming that three of IBM's Watson systems contain elements of another company's patent for information services. Thin on details about the patented technology, the eight-page complaint filed by Akoloutheo LLC describes the patent at issue as a "method and system for generalized and adaptive transaction processing between uniform information services and applications." Texas-based Akoloutheo says IBM stepped on the patent with three of its Watson systems, including Watson Explorer, Watson Explorer Content Analytics and its talent-acquisition software systems. "IBM Systems operate upon a networked environment that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS