Counseling Co. Must Face Widow's ERISA Suit, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has revived a widow's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the counseling group that employed her husband breached its fiduciary duties while administering his life insurance plan, finding that she adequately alleged the company was a fiduciary. In its published opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel said a lower court had erred when it concluded in dismissing her case that National Counseling Group Inc. hadn't acted as a fiduciary in the actions Rema Dawson-Murdock contended breached its ERISA duties. The district court had focused too much on Fourth Circuit precedent involving "functional fiduciaries" under ERISA and failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS