Counseling Co. Must Face Widow's ERISA Suit, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has revived a widow's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the counseling group that employed her husband breached its fiduciary duties while administering his life insurance plan, finding that she adequately alleged the company was a fiduciary.

In its published opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel said a lower court had erred when it concluded in dismissing her case that National Counseling Group Inc. hadn't acted as a fiduciary in the actions Rema Dawson-Murdock contended breached its ERISA duties.

The district court had focused too much on Fourth Circuit precedent involving "functional fiduciaries" under ERISA and failed to...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

August 27, 2018

