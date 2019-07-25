Quick Alice Wins Dwindling In Wake Of Berkheimer Ruling

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The success rate for invalidating patents under Alice early on in a case has dropped significantly following a Federal Circuit decision last year that such motions can involve factual questions inappropriate for early resolution, new data shows. In the year and a half since the appeals court’s decision in Berkheimer v. HP, judges have at least partially granted 46% of motions for dismissal or summary judgment alleging a patent covers ineligible subject matter like abstract ideas, according to RPX Corp. statistics. In the five years before the Berkheimer ruling, 69% of such motions were granted. Motions to dismiss on eligibility grounds have become...

