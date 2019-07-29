Persuasive Use Of Financial Models In Utility Ratemaking

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Without regulation, public utilities can create deadweight loss by exacting monopoly profits from charging uncompetitive rates. To minimize deadweight loss, public utilities commissions, or PUCs, are created to act as a surrogate for market forces in each state. Under the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in Hope,[1] PUCs are required to set a return to investors, and therefore rates for consumers, that correspond to a utility’s level of risk, so it can attract the capital necessary to ensure safe and reliable service at a reasonable cost to consumers. This has been interpreted by PUCs to authorize returns equal to a utility’s true...

