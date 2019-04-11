Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Craig Fights To Use Covington FARA Evidence At Trial

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Ex-Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Gregory Craig and federal prosecutors on Wednesday raised competing arguments about whether evidence about Covington & Burling LLP's lack of registration as an agent of Ukraine could be raised at Craig's upcoming federal criminal trial in D.C.

In his brief, Craig argued that such "nonregistration" evidence about other attorneys who did similar work with Ukraine is relevant to the government's theory that he lied to U.S. Department of Justice officials and schemed to dodge his duty to publicly register as a foreign agent.

As such, Craig should be allowed to bring up the fact...

April 11, 2019

