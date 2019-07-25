European Union Issues Warning To Poland On Energy Tax Law

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The European Union's executive arm said Thursday it had formally requested that Poland rescind a measure that lets energy-intensive businesses avoid paying excise duties on coal, natural gas and other products. According to the European Commission, the Polish law affects energy products and businesses subject to the EU's Emission Trading Scheme. The measure “favors highly polluting activities, runs against EU climate objectives and generates major distortions of competition within the EU,” the commission said in a statement. In addition, the Polish law contravenes EU energy tax rules under a 2003 directive of the European Council, which sets blocwide policies. If Poland...

