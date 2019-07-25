Barclays Traders Appeal Euribor-Rigging Convictions

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- Two former Barclays PLC traders sent to prison for rigging a European interest rate benchmark are seeking to appeal their convictions, taking issue with the importance given to expert testimony about the rate-setting process. Sean Larkin QC, counsel for former Barclays PLC trader Carlo Palombo, told Judge Heather Carol Hallett at a preliminary Court of Appeal hearing Thursday that sufficient weight was not given to evidence presented at trial from one of Euribor’s creators.The court also heard that fellow former trader Colin Bermingham is appealing his conviction because the verdicts handed down by the jury were inconsistent. A further hearing on...

