Man Gets 3 Years For Role In Scam To Impersonate SEC Brass

Law360, Boston (July 25, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge sentenced a Pennsylvania man to three years in prison Thursday for his role in a scheme to shake down investors by posing as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials, handing down a lighter punishment than federal sentencing guidelines called for after the man's attorney called her client "a blue-collar defendant in a white-collar crime." Frank Gregory Cedeno, 29, pled guilty in December to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for a scheme in which he and others collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in bogus fees from investor victims. In an impassioned plea for a sentence of home confinement...

