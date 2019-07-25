ABA Debuts Tool To Help Immigrant Kids Find Pro Bono Attys

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Immigrant children who face deportation do not have the right to free legal representation, but a new tool the American Bar Association rolled out Thursday aims to make it easier for them to get legal help at no charge. The ABA’s Children’s Immigration Law Academy will be hosting a database of detained children who need attorneys, so that those offering their services pro bono can find them and make contact. Pro Bono Matters for Children Facing Deportation will help match children facing deportation proceedings with lawyers via a database supplied with cases from legal aid groups across the country, the ABA...

