Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi judge with a habit of intervening in criminal cases and a New Jersey lawyer who pled guilty midtrial to ripping off clients lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Mississippi A Mississippi judge who pressed a sheriff's investigator to “help him out” with a woman he knew facing a prostitution charge has been suspended from the bench without pay for 30 days. A state oversight commission said the request made by Judge Frank Sutton of Hinds County, and his later "sua sponte" decision to remand the woman’s...

