Toyota Racing Ahead With $600M Hail-Service Co. Venture

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Toyota is betting on the Chinese market’s appetite for electric vehicles, announcing Thursday a $600 million joint venture with Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi to further promote connected cars and electric vehicle technology in China. The agreement builds on Toyota’s already existing partnerships with DiDi Chuxing Technology Co. and the state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. They have the goal of fully implementing the past alliances’ work in the realms of connected technologies and next-generation battery electric vehicles within China’s ride-hailing sector. “Ride-hailing has huge potential in terms of shaping the future of mobility and DiDi is the largest ride-hailing service provider in...

