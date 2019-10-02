Carnival Pressed For Concrete Progress In Pollution Case

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison and a legion of executives returned to federal court Wednesday in Miami, where a judge continued to press them for concrete evidence of what the cruise industry giant is doing to get to the root of past pollution violations and improve its practices. Arison last attended a June 3 hearing — under court orders — at which the company pled guilty to new charges and agreed to pay $20 million on top of a previous $40 million settlement in the criminal case for illegal dumping, but he was not present for the last status conference in...

