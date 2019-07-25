2 Firms Shape $325M Deal For Digital Infrastructure Biz

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Colony Capital Inc. has agreed to buy investment firm Digital Bridge Holdings LLC for $325 million in a deal guided by Morgan Lewis and Clifford Chance, the companies said Thursday. Colony Capital said it is acquiring Digital Bridge, which was launched in 2013 and invests in businesses focused on mobile and internet connectivity, as part of a plan to plan beef up its digital infrastructure assets. Colony Capital and Digital Bridge previously partnered on a roughly $4 billion fund called Digital Colony Partners LP, which closed in June, that focuses on digital infrastructure assets such as cell towers and data centers....

