Covington Guides Retail Tech Startup To $535M Valuation

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Retail technology company Standard Cognition’s valuation has jumped to $535 million following its latest funding round, the Covington & Burling-guided startup said Thursday. Standard Cognition, which says it is pioneering “the next interface of retail” through its line-free and scanner-free checkout system, has seen its valuation more than double in eight months, according to the announcement. The company said it raised an additional $35 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its current funding to $86 million and its total valuation once those commitments are realized to $535 million. The latest investment round was led by venture capital fund EQT Ventures and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS