Relief For Multiple Employer Plans May Not Spur Their Growth

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Regulatory and legislative efforts to make it easier for multiple companies to join together to offer retirement packages may not spark a rash of additional plan offerings due to lingering administrative burdens and the costs of maintaining them. The SECURE Act, currently stalled in the Senate, is intended to encourage multiple employer plans. (AP) Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations meant to encourage businesses to participate in multiple employer plans by allowing them to continue to receive the tax benefits under Internal Revenue Code Section 413(c) even if one plan participant is disqualified, which, under the current “one bad...

