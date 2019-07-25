China's Future Land To Sell $2.2B In Development Deals

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- China’s Future Land Development Holdings said Thursday that its subsidiary Seazen Holdings will sell off its equity interests in undisclosed projects for a value of up to 15 billion renminbi ($2.2 billion). Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. said Seazen Holdings Co. Ltd. will sell off the equity interests as part of its current strategy to optimize its asset and liability structure. The company said the projects are solely residential projects that had recently been acquired by Seazen and are in the early stages of development and not yet ready for sale. Future Land noted in a separate statement that Seazen has...

