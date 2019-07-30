Carlton Fields Adds 2 Construction Attys To Its Practice

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Carlton Fields has hired two attorneys with decades of experience doing legal work for contractors and owners to join its growing construction practice, the firm recently announced. Michael Jay Rune II brings to the firm more than 20 years of experience representing owner/developers, contractors, sureties, subcontractors and suppliers in the construction industry, according to the firm's Thursday announcement. Rune said he is excited to join the firm because it is well-known in Florida and gives him a lot of opportunities. "They are very well-known throughout the state, and their construction practice group is well-known nationally," Rune said. "It's an exposure to...

