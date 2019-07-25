Deportation Rule May Violate Due Process, Procedural Law

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent expansion of its power to fast-track deportations is likely to invite legal challenges if the new process is seen as a violation of administrative law and the Constitution's due process guarantees. Under a rule published Monday, unauthorized noncitizens across the entire U.S. — not just those apprehended within 100 air miles of a land border — who arrived in the last two years via a land border could be subject to expedited removal proceedings and deported without an immigration court hearing. The American Civil Liberties Union has vowed to challenge the rule, which went into effect Tuesday...

