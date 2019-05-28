USA Cricket Says Jilted Competitor Is Just A Sore Loser

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- USA Cricket is urging a Colorado federal court to toss a suit by an American cricket organization saying it conspired to deny the organization's bid to run a professional league in the country, saying the plaintiffs are a "disgruntled losing bidder." In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, USA Cricket, as well as Willow TV Inc., the International Cricket Council and its officers, told the court that when it decided to sponsor a professional league in the U.S., it had no obligation to request proposals from plaintiff American Cricket Premier League LLC, let alone to pick it over winning bidder American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS