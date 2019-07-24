Ill. Marijuana Dispensary Wants Out Of Deal To Sell License

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana dispensary asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to declare it was right to back out of a deal to sell its license equity interests to Harvest Enterprises LLC after the buyer acquired more dispensary licenses than state regulations allow. Elevele LLC and representative Andrew Hunt claim Harvest is trying to force them to close on the deal. They say they properly invoked a termination clause after Harvest pursued an aggressive and illegal expansion that means it could never operate all of the dispensaries it bought the rights to. Elevele wants to back out of the deal and instead...

