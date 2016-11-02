CFPB, NY Settle Debt Collection Case For $60M

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A group of debt collectors accused of inflating debts, masquerading as law enforcement and using other illegal tactics have agreed to pay more than $60 million and be banned from the collections industry as part of deals to resolve claims brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York attorney general. Proposed orders entered Thursday in a western New York federal court would put Douglas MacKinnon and his companies Northern Resolution Group LLC and Enhanced Acquisitions LLC on the hook for paying $40 million in consumer redress and two $10 million fines, one to the CFPB and one to New...

