Salesmen Tied To 'Frack Master' Reach $8M SEC Deal

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a roughly $8 million settlement Wednesday with three men who allegedly sold unregistered securities as part of a broader investor fraud allegedly orchestrated by self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner. Robert Baker, Jacob Herrera and Michael Bowen, whom the SEC named in an administrative proceeding in 2016, agreed to disgorge the profits they made by selling working interests in turnkey oil and gas drilling operations that former oil executive Faulkner allegedly misrepresented to investors. Faulkner, the former CEO of Breitling Energy Corp., allegedly started the scheme back in 2011 through the company's predecessor, Breitling Oil...

