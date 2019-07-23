Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Precedent Unhelpful For Trump In NY Tax Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court precedent may prove unhelpful for President Donald Trump as he seeks to bar federal lawmakers from procuring his state tax return information from New York under a recently passed law, a D.C. federal judge said Thursday.

President Donald Trump has asked a D.C. federal court to block the release of his New York tax returns until it rules on the legality of a state law authorizing such a disclosure. (AP) The high court has granted wide latitude to Congress to act independently under the U.S. Constitution’s speech or debate clause, D.C. District Judge Trevor McFadden said during a...

District Of Columbia

Other Statutory Actions

July 23, 2019

