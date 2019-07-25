Wall Anchors Not Subject To Nail Duties, Trade Court Rules

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday formally excluded Simpson Strong-Tie Co.’s wall anchors from anti-dumping duties on steel nails — amid protest from the Commerce Department — rejecting calls by a U.S. producer to reconsider an earlier decision. Thursday’s decision by CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann to exclude the anchors from the duties comes after the court in September previously ruled that Simpson’s zinc and nylon anchors aren’t nails and aren’t subject to the duties on nails from China. “Simpson’s zinc and nylon anchors are simply not nails ‘constructed of two or more pieces’ because ... they do not...

