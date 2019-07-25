Do Not Let Sprint Buy All Educational Spectrum Licenses

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- On July 10, the Federal Communications Commission adopted radically new rules regarding the Educational Broadband Service — rules that eliminate virtually all distinctions between educational EBS spectrum and commercial spectrum. The FCC didn’t take away any EBS licenses, but EBS licensees will soon be free to sell their frequencies to the highest bidder. The problem is that there is only one bidder of consequence: Sprint. Thus, with its new rules, the FCC has planted a shiny red bow on Sprint’s treasure trove of spectrum that is at the heart of its hoped-for merger with T-Mobile. Traditionally obscure, EBS has come to...

