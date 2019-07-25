One Set Of Solar Duties Lowers The Other, CIT Rules

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Countervailing duties on solar cells shipped by a Chinese exporter effectively raised the price of goods on the U.S. market, which should result in a lowering of the company’s anti-dumping duties, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday. Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. was able to lower its dumping rate from 9.61% to 3.42% after CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly affirmed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s adjustment of the rate to account for the duties assigned to an export credit-granting program in a parallel countervailing duty investigation of the solar products. Commerce had only made the change “under protest,”...

