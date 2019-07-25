UNC-Greensboro Fires Staffers Over Men's Hoops Wagers

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro fired five athletics staff members after two of them admitted to betting on the men's basketball team, according to a report released Thursday by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Thursday's report on the "negotiated resolution" agreed to by UNC-Greensboro and the NCAA doesn't name names, but it says an assistant coach on the women's basketball team bet repeatedly on the men's ball club and other teams for roughly a year until he was reported in May 2018. That assistant coach's gambling ultimately resulted in personal losses of between $20,000 and $30,000, the report said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS